Pragyan Ojha named BCCI's new chief selector, Ramesh Powar gets appointed to men's selection committee

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and named former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha as the new chief selector of the men’s national team. Apart from Ojha, Ramesh Powar has also been added to the selection committee as well.

Due to seniority, Ojha has been named the new chief selector. It is worth noting that the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee), which comprises Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, has conducted a selection process for the selection of the appointment of a member to the men’s selection committee.

Notably, the CAC met at the BCCI’s headquarters for screening and testing of the applicants, and after a review, the CAC recommended the appointment of Ramesh Powar to the committee.

The BCCI took to X to make the announcement official. “Mr Ramesh Powar, appointed to Men’s Selection Committee. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha will chair the Committee. BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee,” the BCCI tweeted.

Notably, Ramesh Powar represented the Indian team across two Test matches and 31 ODIs. Since then, he has had quite the experience in coaching; he has been the head coach of the Indian women’s team, Mumbai, and Gujarat, as well as the bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Furthermore, during his time as the head coach of the women’s team, he led the side to an Asia Cup title and a silver medal victory in the Commonwealth Games as well.

Men’s Selection Committee: Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, Ramesh Powar

Team India slated to take on New Zealand next

Speaking of the Indian team, the side’s next assignment comes against New Zealand. The Men in Blue will be touring New Zealand for a multi-format series, consisting of five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. The series will kick off with the five T20Is, with the first Test all set to kick off on October 22nd and the two sides taking on each other in Christchurch.

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