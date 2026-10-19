CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das's trespassing case transferred to Delhi Police crime branch

New Delhi:

A trespassing case involving Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for investigation, police sources said on Monday. The case will now be investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The case relates to alleged unauthorised entry into Jantar Mantar, where the two leaders allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter the premises. Jantar Mantar had earlier been de-notified as a designated protest site.

CJP leaders' judicial custody extended by two days

Earlier in the day, Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial remand for two more days after being produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station. Ranka and Das will be produced before the special executive magistrate again on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI sources.

The development comes amid allegations by the CJP that bail proceedings were deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors, who were sent to five days of judicial custody on October 13 after allegedly defying restrictions to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar.

The two were taken into custody after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been de-notified as a designated protest site.

Along with other CJP workers, they displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before being detained and placed under preventive arrest.

They were subsequently produced before a Special Executive Magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Threat to SEM court

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) against unidentified persons on Sunday over an alleged threat to a magistrate during the bail hearing of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The party has alleged that the release of its two leaders is being delayed and that the guarantees provided by four bail sureties were rejected for unclear reasons. According to Ratna Singh, head of the party's legal cell, the Special Executive Magistrate informed her that the court had received a threatening message.

The CJP has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise threatens voters' rights. The outfit has also opposed the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

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