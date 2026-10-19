Redmi Pad 3 specifications leaked ahead of launch, tipped to feature 10000mAh battery

Redmi Pad 3 is on the horizon, popping up across multiple certification sites, hinting that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch it soon. The new tablet, set to follow the Redmi Pad 2, has already shown up in the databases of Thailand’s NBTC, Taiwan’s NCC, and the UAE’s TDRA- so it looks like Xiaomi is aiming for a wide release.

What’s new with the Redmi Pad 3 4G?

It is expected to arrive with a bigger battery and faster charging compared to its predecessor. Xiaomi has not spilt all the details just yet, but these certification listings do reveal a lot: the model number, possible RAM and storage combos, battery specs, and a few other features have already leaked.

Thailand’s NBTC website lists the Redmi Pad 3 4G under model number 26104RPF2G. The tablet supports GSM, WCDMA, and LTE, so you’re getting 4G network support. Like before, it’s made in China.

Over in Taiwan, AndroidTreasure reports the same model popping up on the NCC site, with more hardware specs included. Xiaomi’s staying quiet, but here’s what’s surfaced: the tablet should come in three flavors:

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 256GB

An IP52 rating means some resistance to dust and water, and there’s apparently support for up to 2TB microSD cards if you need a ton of storage.

The battery is another highlight

The tablets from the company come with a hefty 10,000mAh battery, which is quite a step up from the 9,000mAh one in the Redmi Pad 2.

On the charging front, documents mention the MDY-18-EJ power adapter (that’s a 15W charger). There is also mention of a 33W-capable MDY-16-EH adapter, though you should not expect that faster charger in the box.

The listing suggests the Redmi Pad 3 4G could handle faster charging if you supply your own compatible adapter, but it’s still unclear what the maximum charging speed actually is.

Meanwhile, a TDRA listing from the UAE shows a different model number, 2610FRP38G, which could hint at another variant, though details about what sets it apart aren’t available yet.

Redmi Pad 2: Price, variants and more

The Redmi Pad 2 landed in India last June, starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB Wi-Fi version. That model brought an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and ran on the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset.

You could get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Cameras included 8MP on the back and 5MP on the front, with a 9,000mAh battery supporting 18W charging—though you only got a 15W charger in the box.

As of now, Xiaomi has not officially announced when the Redmi Pad 3 will launch or what it will cost in India.

More information should roll out as the tablet clears more certifications.

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