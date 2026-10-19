Dussehra traffic advisory in Noida; check route diversions, parking rules and roads to avoid

Noida:

Commuters in Noida should prepare for traffic restrictions and diversions on Monday, October 20, as Dussehra celebrations, Ramlila events and idol immersion processions are scheduled at several locations across the city. The Noida Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory covering Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, the Ramlila ground in Sector 62, Maharishi Ashram in Bhangel and the New Adarsh Ramlila venue in Greater Noida West. Traffic restrictions will also be implemented, as required, around designated idol immersion sites on October 20 and 21.

According to the advisory, restrictions around Noida Stadium and the Ramlila ground in Sector 62 will begin at 2 pm on October 20 and remain in force until the Dussehra programmes conclude. Commuters have been advised to check the alternative routes before leaving home and avoid restricted stretches to prevent delays.

Noida Stadium Sector 21A traffic diversions

Several roads leading to Noida Stadium will remain closed to regular vehicular traffic during the celebrations.

The following routes will face restrictions:

Vehicles travelling from Sectors 12, 22 and 56 towards Stadium Chowk will not be allowed to proceed.

Traffic from the Sector 10 and Sector 21 U-turns towards the Sector 12, 22 and 56 intersection, in the direction of the stadium, will be restricted.

Vehicles travelling from the Sector 8, 10, 11 and 12 intersection via Stadium Chowk towards Modi Mall Chowk will not be permitted.

Traffic from Sector 31/25 Chowk towards Sector 21/25, Modi Mall Chowk, Stadium Chowk and the Sector 8, 10, 11 and 12 intersection will be restricted.

Vehicles travelling from Metro Hospital Chowk through Sector 12/22 Chowk towards Adobe/Reliance Chowk will not be allowed.

Traffic from Coast Guard Tiraha in Sector 24 towards Sector 12/22 Chowk, including vehicles taking a U-turn above the NTPC underpass, will be restricted. Vehicles approaching from Sector 32 towards Sector 12/22 Chowk via the beginning of the NTPC underpass will also face restrictions.

Vehicles travelling from Jalvayu Vihar Chowk in Sectors 20, 21, 25 and 26 towards Modi Mall Chowk and Adobe Chowk will not be permitted.

Traffic from the Sector 22, 23 and 24 police station intersection towards Adobe/Reliance Chowk and Modi Mall Chowk in Sectors 21/25 will be restricted.

Alternative routes for commuters near Noida Stadium

The traffic police has suggested the following alternative routes for vehicles affected by the restrictions.

From Rajnigandha Chowk towards Sector 12/22/56 Tiraha: Take the Sector 10/21 U-turn, proceed via Jalvayu Vihar Chowk and Nithari, and then use Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC and Gijhor to reach the destination.

Take the Sector 10/21 U-turn, proceed via Jalvayu Vihar Chowk and Nithari, and then use Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC and Gijhor to reach the destination. From Sector 12/22/56 Tiraha towards Stadium Chowk: Travel via Sector 57 Chowk, Gijhor Chowk and Sector 31/25 Chowk.

Travel via Sector 57 Chowk, Gijhor Chowk and Sector 31/25 Chowk. From Sector 12/22/56 Tiraha towards Rajnigandha Chowk: Proceed via Metro Hospital Chowk, the Sector 8/10/11/12 intersection and Harola/Jhundpura Chowk.

Proceed via Metro Hospital Chowk, the Sector 8/10/11/12 intersection and Harola/Jhundpura Chowk. From DM Chowk and Jalvayu Vihar Chowk towards Modi Mall Chowk or Adobe/Reliance Chowk: Use Jalvayu Vihar Chowk, Nithari, Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC and Gijhor Chowk.

Use Jalvayu Vihar Chowk, Nithari, Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC and Gijhor Chowk. From Sector 54 Police Post Tiraha towards Jalvayu Vihar Chowk via Adobe/Reliance Chowk: Take the route through Gijhor Chowk, Sector 31/25 Chowk and Nithari.

Noida Stadium parking arrangements

The traffic police has specified separate entry and exit points for vehicles visiting the stadium.

VIP/VVIP vehicles: Entry and exit through Gate No. 7.

Entry and exit through Gate No. 7. Vehicles with parking passes: Entry through Gate No. 3 and exit through Gate No. 4.

Entry through Gate No. 3 and exit through Gate No. 4. General parking: Vacant ground near Adobe Company.

Visitors are advised to follow the designated gates and parking arrangements to avoid congestion around the stadium, the traffic police stated.

Sector 62 Ramlila ground traffic restrictions

Traffic restrictions will also be enforced around the Ramlila ground in Sector 62.

Vehicles travelling from Sector 62 Police Post towards Value Bazaar and Fortis will be restricted. They can use Sector 59 Tiraha, formerly known as Mamura Chowk, to reach their destinations.

Vehicles travelling from Value Bazaar Tiraha in Sector 62 towards Sector 62 Police Post will also be diverted via Sector 59 Tiraha.

Traffic travelling from the C-DAC C-32 company towards PMO will be restricted and can proceed via Sector 62 Police Post Chowk.

Vehicles travelling from PMO towards the C-DAC C-32 company will also have to use Sector 62 Police Post Chowk.

Maharishi Ashram Ramlila in Bhangel

Commuters travelling around Maharishi Ashram in Bhangel should also expect diversions.

Traffic from Great Avenue Society Tiraha towards Maharishi Ashram Chowk will be restricted. Vehicles can turn left from Great Avenue Society Tiraha and proceed towards their destinations beneath the Salarpur/Bhangel elevated road.

Vehicles travelling from Maharishi Ashram Chowk towards Great Avenue Society, Lotus Blue Bird Tiraha and the Sector 98/100/104 intersection will be restricted. They can turn right at Maharishi Ashram Chowk and travel beneath the Bhangel elevated road.

Traffic from Yatharth Hospital Tiraha in Sector 110 towards Maharishi Ashram Chowk will be restricted. Vehicles can turn right, pass in front of the Sector 110 market and proceed via Bhangel Elevated Tiraha.

Vehicles from Sector 110 Police Post Tiraha towards Maharishi Ashram Chowk will also be diverted. They can turn right at the police post intersection and travel via Bhangel Elevated Tiraha.

Greater Noida West traffic diversions near New Adarsh Ramlila venue

Traffic movement between Ek Murti and Galaxy roundabouts will be restricted during the event at New Adarsh Ramlila, Ecotech 12.

Vehicles travelling from Ek Murti Roundabout towards Galaxy Roundabout will be diverted. They should turn right at Ek Murti, take a left at D-Mart Roundabout, proceed via Bisrakh Roundabout and take another left at ACE Roundabout before reaching their destinations via Khairpur Roundabout.

Vehicles travelling from D-Mart towards Galaxy Roundabout via Ek Murti will have to turn left at D-Mart Roundabout and proceed through Bisrakh Roundabout, ACE Roundabout and Khairpur Roundabout.

Idol immersion on October 20 and 21, check these diversions

Idol immersion activities are scheduled at several locations, including the Yamuna River along Kalindi Marg, the Hindon River at Kulesara and the Hindon River near Kisan Chowk. Traffic diversions may be introduced as required from 9 am on October 20 and 21 until the activities conclude.

The following alternative routes have been outlined:

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway towards Delhi via Kalindi Border: Traffic will be diverted at Charkha Roundabout towards Dalit Prerna Sthal. Vehicles can then proceed towards Delhi via DND or Chilla.

Traffic will be diverted at Charkha Roundabout towards Dalit Prerna Sthal. Vehicles can then proceed towards Delhi via DND or Chilla. Sector 37 towards Kalindi Border: Traffic will be diverted from the Mahamaya Flyover towards Dalit Prerna Sthal. Commuters can use DND or Chilla to reach their destinations.

Traffic will be diverted from the Mahamaya Flyover towards Dalit Prerna Sthal. Commuters can use DND or Chilla to reach their destinations. Surajpur towards Kulesara: Vehicles will be diverted from Kachchi Sadak Tiraha towards Chauganpur Roundabout and can proceed via Bisrakh Roundabout.

Vehicles will be diverted from Kachchi Sadak Tiraha towards Chauganpur Roundabout and can proceed via Bisrakh Roundabout. Phase 2 towards the Hindon River: Traffic will be diverted towards Kakarala. Vehicles can proceed via Sorkha and Bisrakh.

Traffic will be diverted towards Kakarala. Vehicles can proceed via Sorkha and Bisrakh. Kisan Chowk towards Parthala: Vehicles will be diverted towards Bisrakh and can then travel via Sorkha to Parthala.

Vehicles will be diverted towards Bisrakh and can then travel via Sorkha to Parthala. Parthala towards Kisan Chowk: Traffic will be diverted at Parthala Roundabout towards Sorkha. Vehicles can proceed via Sorkha and Bisrakh.

Weekly markets to remain closed; emergency vehicles to be allowed

The Noida Traffic Police said weekly markets operating along the affected roads will remain completely closed during the events. Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire service vehicles, will be allowed to pass safely. The traffic police has urged commuters to use alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience. For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 9971009001.

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