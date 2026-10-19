iQOO Neo 12 launch date confirmed for October 28: Design, colours revealed

iQOO just announced its upcoming Neo 12 smartphone, and it’s clear they’re going after gamers in a big way. The official reveal is set for October 28 in China, and iQOO has already given us a good look at the design and colour choices. Powering the Neo 12 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, matched with iQOO’s in-house Q3 gaming chip to keep things fast and smooth.

As per the leaks and reports, the new Neo 12 will come with Ice Dome active cooling system and even an integrated cooling fan. This handset is built for marathon gaming, not just quick sessions. There are talks about a 9,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, though iQOO has not confirmed those battery details just yet.

Launch timeline and expected colours

Launch is scheduled for October 28 at 7PM in China (that’s 4:30 PM IST), and sales is expected to kick off right after the event. If you are someone who is looking for the device, then the pre-booking is already live on Vivo China’s official website. The handset will be sold in three colours:

Contest

Shadow Black

Frost Blade Blue

These are the names given, so expect some tweaks if the phone goes global.

Shadow Black has a slick silver finish, Frost Blade Blue’s got a subtle pale blue shade, and the Contest edition really stands out with its unique textured rear panel and a flowing light effect.

For the design side, iQOO partnered with the China Academy of Art.

Design and built

About the hardware, the Neo 12 features a polished metal frame and a big square-shaped camera module on the back, rounded at the corners, holding two cameras stacked vertically and a flash right outside. You’ll spot “Monster Inside” branding on the rear, alongside a circular mesh grille and visible exhaust vents on the right—definitely no hiding this phone’s gaming focus.

Some leaked photos have surfaced on Weibo, supposedly showing the Frost Blade Blue variant. They look legit, but nobody’s verified them yet.

Specification

iQOO confirmed that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and its own Q3 gaming chip for top-tier performance and graphics. The built-in cooling fan and Ice Dome system should help keep the phone running cool during intense gaming.

Blacked by a 9,000 mAh battery (as speculated) and will further support 100W wired charging, but we have to wait for the official word from the company.

The Neo 12 will take over from last year’s Neo 11, which will aim squarely at performance-driven users with its flagship processor and dedicated gaming hardware. We will get the final details like the specs and pricing once the launch hits. But as of now, it looks like iQOO is keeping the launch local to China. No word yet on a global release.

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