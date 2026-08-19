Kashmir apples lose their shine as extreme weather causes Rs 300-400 crore crop loss; growers suffer

Srinagar:

Kashmir's world-famous apples, known for their taste and sweetness, have lost some of their shine this season after severe weather conditions wreaked havoc on orchards across the Valley. The damage has raised concerns over a sharp decline in production and mounting financial losses for thousands of fruit growers. According to reports, the horticulture sector is estimated to have suffered losses of around Rs 300-400 crore due to adverse weather this year. Heavy rainfall, hailstorms, strong winds and other extreme weather events have severely damaged apple orchards, particularly in South Kashmir.

Apple growers in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag have reported extensive damage to their crops. Hailstorms and strong winds have affected the fruit at different stages of the crop cycle, leaving a large portion of the harvest damaged. The scale of the damage becomes even more apparent during grading, with around 90 per cent of apples reportedly being found damaged in some affected orchards. Apples that were expected to brighten markets during the harvesting season have instead been left scarred and severely devalued.

"Red apples have been damaged by hailstorms. These apples have no value in the market now. They are effectively dead," growers said. Apple growers said they had never witnessed such extensive damage to their orchards in their lifetime.

Some orchards suffer 90 to 100 per cent damage

Kashmir's apples are renowned across the world for their taste, and consumers eagerly wait for the fruit to arrive in markets every year. However, nature's fury has dealt a major blow to this year's crop.

Hailstones, in some places as large as marbles, struck orchards when the apples were nearing harvest. The impact left deep marks on the fruit, making a significant portion of the crop difficult to sell at remunerative prices. Growers in severely affected areas said some orchards had suffered damage ranging from 90 to 100 per cent.

South Kashmir and North Kashmir are among the Valley's major apple-growing regions. However, South Kashmir has emerged as the worst-hit area this season, with hailstorms destroying thousands of tonnes of apples. The scale of destruction is being described as unprecedented in nearly three decades, with growers facing one of the worst setbacks to the apple crop in recent memory.

Kashmir's apple economy faces a major setback

Around 35 lakh people are associated with the apple business in Kashmir, while the Valley produces approximately 25 lakh metric tonnes of apples every year. The fruit is supplied to markets across India and exported to destinations around the world. Despite expectations of a good harvest this season, many growers are now staring at substantial losses. Horticulture, widely regarded as one of the backbones of Kashmir's economy, is estimated to have suffered losses of nearly Rs 400 crore, with South Shopian among the worst-affected areas.

For thousands of families dependent on apple cultivation, the damage is not limited to the loss of a crop. It threatens household incomes, seasonal employment and the wider network of traders, transporters, packers and other workers linked to the horticulture economy.

Changing weather patterns raise concerns for growers

For Kashmir's apple growers, the current season has highlighted the growing vulnerability of the Valley's horticulture economy to increasingly erratic and rapidly changing weather patterns. With thousands of families dependent on apple cultivation, growers say long-term measures such as comprehensive crop insurance, better weather monitoring systems and timely compensation are becoming increasingly important to protect the industry from recurring weather shocks.

Why Kashmir's apple industry matters

The apple industry is one of the key pillars of Jammu and Kashmir's economy. It contributes around 8 per cent to the region's GDP and provides livelihoods to more than 35 lakh people. Kashmir accounts for a significant share of India's apple production, with several major production, trading and distribution centres spread across the Valley. Any major disruption to the crop therefore has consequences far beyond individual orchards, affecting the wider agricultural economy and the supply chain across the country.

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