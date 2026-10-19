Vivo V80 FE India launch expected soon as smartphone appears on BIS website

Vivo is working on a new smartphone which will be dubbed the V80 FE, and it looks like India will see it soon. The company has said nothing about the phone or when it is coming, but a mysterious Vivo model just popped up on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Usually, that means a launch is not far off, and in this case, it hints at a new member joining the V80 lineup.

This V80 FE is next in line after the V70 FE, which hit the shelves earlier this year. That one showed up with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chip and a massive 200-megapixel main camera. Currently, details about the V80 FE, things like features, price or even what it looks like, are still under wraps.

Vivo V80 FE spotted on BIS certification website

As per 91Mobiles, a Vivo device will be labelled as V2624 that made an appearance on the BIS site. People are assuming it’s the V80 FE, though Vivo has not confirmed it. The certification tells us the smartphone has headed for India, but as usual, it does not spill anything about hardware, design, or even the launch date.

It’s likely the V80 FE will slot in as an affordable option in the V80 family. To give some context, the V70 FE started at Rs. 37,999 when it launched in April.

Vivo V80 and V70 FE: Specifications

The regular V80 sells at Rs. 62,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It can hold up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and runs on Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

Photography is a big deal with these phones. The V80 carries a Zeiss-branded triple camera system- for the camera geeks, that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide.

On the front, it comes with a 50MP front camera.

The device will be backed by 7,200mAh battery with 90W wired charging, and the whole thing’s protected by IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.

Vivo V70 FE

The V70 FE goes even bigger with a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display, though it drops to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip and has a 200MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide in the back, plus a 50MP front camera. The battery’s slightly smaller at 7,000mAh, but you still get fast 90W wired charging and the same robust water and dust protection.

So what can you expect from the V80 FE?

The BIS listing basically just signals that the launch is coming soon. No specs, no pricing, no images yet. We do not even know if Vivo will stick with the 200MP camera or the huge battery from the V70 FE.

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