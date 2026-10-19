None of the accused is minor, says Mumbai Police in Tiger Shroff firing case

Mumbai:

Mumbai Police on Monday said that none of the three accused held in the Tiger Shroff firing case is a minor. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said one of the accused is 18 years old, and the other two are 22 years old.

"We have three accused now. Two are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. No minor accused in this case. One is 18 years old, and the other two are 22 years old," he said.

Five to six rounds fired at Tiger Shroff's car

The DCP further said that two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car.

The DCP said the motorcycle used by them was found in Mumbai's Andheri area, adding that no weapon was recovered from the three suspects. "We are bringing them to Mumbai from Rajasthan," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the three suspects were detained at Kota railway station in connection with the case.

Two gunmen shot at Tiger in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claiming responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post. The actor escaped unhurt in the shooting, though his driver and another person sustained injuries.

Motive under investigation

DCP Roushan said around 7 pm on Sunday, three men arrived on a motorcycle and two of them fired at the car of the Bollywood actor before fleeing. The Crime Branch formed around 20 special teams to trace the accused. Using field investigations, CCTV footage and technical analysis, police tracked their route from Andheri West railway station towards north Mumbai and then to Surat.

"We then found out that they had left on the Pune-Jaipur Express. We found out which compartment they were on and informed Kota Police. The Kota Police nabbed them, and then we took them into our custody. The procedure to bring them to Mumbai is underway. Delhi Police, Gujarat Police and Rajasthan Police have helped us in this matter. Sections for attempt to murder and sections under the Arms Act have been invoked initially. As we get to know more, we will take further action, and more people will be arrested," he said.

Roshan said there was no complaint earlier of any threat to Tiger Shroff. He further said that the motive behind firing on the actor is not yet ascertained.

"We don't have anything on record that Tiger Shroff has received prior threat calls about this incident. We have started an investigation, and in due course we will come to know about the larger conspiracy in this case. We are following the SOPs and earlier court orders related to such cases," he added.

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