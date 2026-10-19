Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 to launch in India with up to 790 days of battery life

Samsung is set to launch the next Galaxy SmartTag 3 (tracking device) in India by January 2027. The news was confirmed by Daill Kim, Samsung India’s Head of Tablet, Note PC and Wearable, as he dropped the the details on his official LinkedIn page.

The tracking device from the Korean consumer electronics company was first shown in September 2026 and hit the shelves in South Korea this month (October 2026). Currently, it is available in select global markets, but Samsung is keeping quiet about the exact launch date and price for India.

Expected price and others

For reference, it sells for KRW 44,000 (about Rs. 3,000) in Korea and USD 29.99 (around Rs. 2,000) in the US. There is a pack of four for USD 99.99 (about Rs. 9,000) and it is available in simply two basic colours: Black and White.

SmartTag 3: What does it actually do?

It upgrades from the last model, adding Bluetooth 6.0, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connectivity, and ramps up battery life. Stick it on your keys, wallet, luggage, or even your pet’s collar and track them through Samsung’s Galaxy Find Network or the SmartThings Find app. It now plays nice with iOS too, so both Android and iPhone users get access.

Features

Place Notification, Location History, and Movement Detection Alert.

If you end up losing something, the NFC-based Lost Mode lets anyone who finds it scan the tag and get your contact info (assuming you have set it up).

The device is tough as well, with an IP67 rating that keeps out dust and survives splashes or temporary dips in water.

Battery is a big win

Samsung stated that the device will deliver up to 550 days in normal use, and if you switch on Power Saving Mode, that stretches out to about 790 days, which is certainly impressive for a tiny tracking tag.

Price and availability

The SmartTag 3 joins Samsung’s connected ecosystem soon, and we will get more details on pricing and availability as the launch date approaches. If you are tired of losing stuff, this little tracker’s worth keeping an eye on.

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