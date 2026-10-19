Three detained from Rajasthan's Kota as probe in Tiger Shroff firing case continues

Three persons likely involved in firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have been detained from Rajasthan's Kota, said sources on Monday.

Of the three, one is a minor (17-year-old), and the other two were identified as 22-year-old Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, who originally hails from Bihar's Begusarai, and 18-year-old Rehan, who is from Haryana's Sonipat.

They were detained from the Kota railway station following a joint operation by the Rajasthan Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). They were likely travelling to Delhi from Mumbai before being apprehended by the cops.

The development comes as probe continues into the incident.

Sources had told India TV earlier that the accused might have fled towards Gujarat's Surat after carrying out the attack. They fired seven rounds on Shroff's BMW, and five of them had managed to hit the vehicle, injuring the driver.

However, the 'country-made' pistol jammed after which the accused fled on a bike, which was seized earlier in the day from the Andheri station. It is not clear on why they attacked Shroff, but the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through a viral social media post, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The police are trying to ascertain the claims now.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who held talks with Shroff, has assured that those behind the incident would be tracked down, asserting that such acts would not be tolerated. The accused were operating from outside Maharashtra, possibly from abroad, he said, adding that the police would coordinate with other states and seek assistance from central agencies to track them down.

"We will also track down their handlers, who hide elsewhere and send instructions from there," the CM assured. "These are cowards who attempt to strike from hiding. Their attempts will be foiled, and they will not be spared."

"I told him that we would identify and apprehend the accused and that he had no reason to worry," the Chief Minister told reporters in a press conference earlier in the day when asked about his telephonic conversation with Shroff.

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Tiger Shroff firing: 7 rounds fired, pistol jammed during attack; accused likely fled towards Surat