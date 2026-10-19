Tiger Shroff Firing Case Live Updates: FWICE condemns shooting incident, police probe continues

The investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area continued on Monday, October 19, with three people detained in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case, according to the latest reports. The shooting took place on Sunday evening as Tiger was leaving a football ground. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured. The latest development marks a significant step in the police investigation as officers work to establish the sequence of events and identify the people allegedly involved.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the investigation, the detained suspects and developments surrounding the case.