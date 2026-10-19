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Tiger Shroff Firing Case Live Updates: FWICE condemns shooting incident, police probe continues

Written By: Sakshi Verma
Updated:

Three people have been detained in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, 2026. Follow this blog to get every update from the investigation.

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Image Source : ANI

The investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area continued on Monday, October 19, with three people detained in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case, according to the latest reports. The shooting took place on Sunday evening as Tiger was leaving a football ground. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured. The latest development marks a significant step in the police investigation as officers work to establish the sequence of events and identify the people allegedly involved.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the investigation, the detained suspects and developments surrounding the case.

 

Live updates :Tiger Shroff Firing Case

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  • 12:07 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Tiger Shroff case Live: Security beefed up after Eknath Shinde meeting

    Following his meeting with Tiger Shroff, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and the actor's father, Jackie Shroff. Authorities are now making arrangements to provide Tiger with personal security guards and increase police protection at his residence amid the ongoing investigation into the firing incident.

  • 12:07 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Tiger Shroff shooting case Live: Actor says he had received no threats

    Tiger Shroff reportedly told Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde that he had never received any threats and had no long-standing enmity with anyone. He said he was unaware of why he had been targeted. The actor also explained that he usually takes photographs with fans after playing football on weekends but skipped the photo session on Sunday because he was tired. He reportedly believes this decision may have saved his life.

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Oct 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Tiger Shroff case Live: Police question accused, probe gang links

    Police are questioning the accused in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. Investigators are probing the motive behind the attack and examining possible gang links, including a viral social media post that allegedly claimed responsibility for the shooting. The post’s authenticity has not yet been confirmed by the police.

  • 11:59 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Tiger Shroff firing case Live: Karanvir Mehra, Abhishek Bajaj recount moments after shooting

    The actors were present at the football ground when the incident took place. Karanvir recalled seeing blood at the scene, while Abhishek confirmed that Tiger was safe.

  • 11:59 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Tiger Shroff firing case: Three detained in Kota

    Mumbai Police probe continues as three people are detained in Rajasthan in connection with the shooting at the actor's car in Juhu.

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