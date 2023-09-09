New leak points to lighter iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Lightest Pro model yet? Check details here

As Apple gears up to launch its latest iPhone 15 series on September 12, a recent leak has shed light on an intriguing development. Reports suggest that the rumored titanium frame in the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is poised to make them approximately 10 percent lighter than their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to Apple's specifications, the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max weigh 206 grams and 240 grams respectively. Insights from Bloomberg's tech expert, Mark Gurman, indicate that a weight reduction of around 10 percent would imply that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh approximately 185 grams and 216 grams, respectively.

This revelation means that the iPhone 15 Pro might emerge as the lightest Pro model since the iPhone XS, which weighed 177 grams. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could potentially become the lightest Max model since the iPhone XS Max, which tipped the scales at 208 grams.

While Gurman has specified the reduction to be "about" 10 percent, exact figures remain pending confirmation. Even if the iPhone 15 Pro's weight clocks in at 188 grams or slightly higher, it would still mark a significant reduction, possibly making it the lightest Pro model since the iPhone 11 Pro.

In terms of storage options, recent reports suggest that the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer choices of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, aligning with their iPhone 14 Pro predecessors. Notably, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce predicts that both iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an upgraded 8GB of RAM, as opposed to the 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models. This bump in RAM capacity is anticipated to boost overall performance, especially during multitasking.

Besides the iPhone 15 series, the company is also anticipated to unveil new smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, along with updated AirPods boasting a USB-C port.

