Google Pixel Watch 2 set to launch in India: Date and details revealed

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE INDIA Google Pixel Watch 2 set to launch in India

Google has officially confirmed the arrival of the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 in India. The announcement was made through a brief video shared on the company's social media platforms in India, including Instagram and Twitter.

The caption accompanying the video read, "Worth every minute of the wait. Meet the all-new #PixelWatch 2 on 5th October. Available exclusively on Flipkart." This revelation has created excitement among tech enthusiasts and fans of Google's wearable devices.

Based on the teaser video, the Pixel Watch 2 closely resembles its predecessor, but with some subtle yet noteworthy modifications. Notable changes include the introduction of a new crown, an IP68 rating for enhanced water and dust resistance, and a completely revamped sensor array, as reported by The Verge.

ALSO READ | China-backed hackers gain access to Microsoft email key: Details

It's worth mentioning that the original Pixel Watch was never launched in India. In contrast, the Pixel Watch 2 features a more circular design with smaller LEDs on its back. Reports suggest that Google has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus platform for this iteration, favoring it over Samsung's Exynos chip.

Earlier this week, a teaser provided a glimpse of the smartwatch, showcasing a domed display, a rotating crown, and a distinctive tan-colored band.

ALSO READ | Reddit introduces post translation feature for 8 languages

The Pixel Watch 2 is slated for launch on October 4, coinciding with the release of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Pre-orders for both phones will be available starting October 5.

The launch event, organised by Google under the "Made by Google" banner, will take place in New York. Teasers for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have hinted at a visor design similar to the previous Pixel 7 series, even though with a variation in the camera cutout.

Latest Technology News