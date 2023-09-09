Reddit introduces post translation feature for 8 languages

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reddit now offers post translation in 8 languages

Reddit, the popular online social discussion platform, has rolled out a new feature allowing users to translate posts into eight different languages. This functionality is accessible on Reddit's iOS and Android apps, as well as on the web for users who are logged out.

Initially, posts can be translated into English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish. Users can activate the translation by clicking the "translate" button located at the top of the post, which will convert the content into the selected language based on their settings.

According to a Reddit admin employee, they are also in the early stages of experimenting with translating comments on iOS and Android. This means that soon, the entire conversation experience on Reddit could become multilingual.

ALSO READ | How to archive and unarchive posts from Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Additionally, as part of their efforts to streamline subdomains, new.reddit.com will now redirect logged-out users to an enhanced desktop experience. For those who are logged in, there will be no noticeable changes.

In response to feedback from the Reddit community regarding the company's new API pricing changes, Reddit recently made updates to its website for users who are not logged in. These improvements ensure a more consistent and faster web experience for global users accessing Reddit via desktop and mobile web.

In a recent blog post, the company expressed their focus on enhancing the logged-out web experience to facilitate easier connections between redditors and relevant communities and discussions. Furthermore, redditors can now effortlessly discover pertinent content through a simpler, uniform, and user-friendly search results page.

ALSO READ | How to recover deleted photos and videos on iPhone: A quick guide

These updates reflect Reddit's commitment to creating a seamless and inclusive platform for its diverse user base. With the introduction of post translations and improved web experiences, Reddit continues to be a dynamic hub for online conversations and community interactions.

Latest Technology News