Here's how new WhatsApp update streamlines call management

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New WhatsApp update streamlines call management

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is set to unveil a series of enhancements to its calling interface. These upgrades offer users more information on their screens. The primary objective is to emphasise the option of seamlessly adding new participants to a call without disrupting the ongoing conversation.

This development comes with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.18.1.74 update, accessible through the TestFlight app. WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, reported this significant progress.

The updated interface now includes a conspicuous bottom popup that displays the call type and assures users of end-to-end encryption for secure conversations. Additionally, a dedicated "add participant" button has been integrated, making it more accessible for users.

ALSO READ | Google Pixel Watch 2 set to launch in India: Date and details revealed

This new feature proves especially useful when transitioning from a one-on-one call to a group conversation without causing any interruptions. It's worth noting that some users of previous app versions may also have the opportunity to explore these changes.

The platform has also simplified the process of adding a contact to an ongoing call, enhancing the overall user experience. The improvements to the calling interface ensure that the button for swiftly including a contact is prominently visible, saving users valuable time.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp makes sharing HD photos and videos easier: Here's how

In the past, some users might have inadvertently disrupted a call because they were unaware of the option to include additional participants. They would often initiate a new group call instead.

This revamped calling interface is currently available to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight app. The company plans to extend these enhancements to a wider user base in the near future, ensuring more individuals can benefit from these streamlined calling features.

Latest Technology News