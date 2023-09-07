WhatsApp makes sharing HD photos and videos easier: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Beta update enables quick sharing of HD photos and videos

In a bid to enhance user experience, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is rolling out a new feature that allows users to quickly send photos and videos in their original, high-quality format. This update aims to streamline the process, making it more convenient for users to share media without the hassle of navigating through multiple menus or folders.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.19.3 update, available on the Google Play Store, has unveiled this functionality. According to reports from WABetaInfo, a new entry point has been added within the documents picker. This shortcut provides an easy way for users to select photos and videos directly from their app gallery. Once selected, these media files will be shared as documents, preserving their original quality.

Screenshot shared by WABETAINFO

While it was already possible to share photos and videos as documents in previous updates, this new entry point simplifies the process even further. It ensures that users can swiftly share media in its original quality, offering an improved experience compared to previous iterations.

This feature is set to significantly enhance the overall user experience when it comes to sharing media. By enabling users to share photos and videos in their original quality, the Meta-owned app empowers them with a valuable tool to maintain the integrity of their media files.

When using this feature, the content retains its original resolution, clarity, and fidelity. This means that photos and videos will not undergo any loss of detail, sharpness, or color accuracy due to compression or downscaling during the sharing process.

At present, this capability to quickly send original quality photos and videos is available exclusively to select beta testers who update their WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store. However, it is expected to gradually roll out to a wider audience in the upcoming days.

