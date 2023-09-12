Apple to launch iPhone 15 series tonight: Possible prices for new iPhones in India | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

As the launch of the iPhone 15 series draws nearer, enthusiasts are not only eager to discover its new features but also to learn about its pricing. The official costs are slated to be revealed during Apple's event tonight on September 12. While numerous reports have circulated regarding the potential prices for the upcoming iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Max models, it's crucial to approach these leaks with caution.

The standard iPhone 15 and its Plus variant are expected to maintain their current prices, or possibly see a minor increase. Should Apple stick to its existing pricing strategy, the iPhone 15 could commence at its usual Rs 79,900. Although leaks have generally supported the notion that these models will retain their previous prices, it's imperative to remember that these figures are not yet official.

Likewise, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to experience a significant price adjustment. The Pro version might see a $100 price bump, while the Pro Max could witness a $200 increase. This implies that the iPhone 15 Pro version, previously priced at $999, may now be listed at $1,099 (roughly Rs 91,200) according to these leaks. It's important to note that Apple often maintains a considerable price gap between the US and Indian markets due to factors like customs fees and market dynamics.

To illustrate, the iPhone 14 Pro was marketed for $999 in the US but was available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900. This conversion doesn't align precisely with the exchange rate of Rs 100 for every dollar due to various additional costs. Leaks suggest that the new iPhone 15 Pro in India might be introduced at Rs 1,39,900.

Rumors also speculate that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may bear a price tag of $1,299, up from the previous year's $1,099. Applying Apple's currency conversion practices, the Pro Max model could potentially be launched in India at Rs 1,59,900. To provide context, the iPhone 14 Pro Max initially debuted in India at Rs 1,39,900.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether the India prices for both Pro models will remain consistent with the previous year or potentially exceed those figures. Apple's pricing strategy often involves a careful consideration of multiple factors, making exact predictions challenging.

