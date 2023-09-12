Apple's iPhone 15 launch signals possible farewell to iPhone Mini and accessories

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Representational Image

Tonight, Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, marking a potential end to the iPhone Mini lineup. Reports indicate that Apple is discontinuing the Mini series due to its limited popularity since its introduction a few years ago.

Speculations about the discontinuation of the iPhone Mini have been circulating since the beginning of 2023, and it appears that now there's a timeline aligning with Apple's decision.

ALSO READ | Apple event 2023 tonight: When and where to watch? What's coming? Full details insid

Initially, Apple introduced the iPhone Mini to cater to users who prefer smaller phones. However, market data has demonstrated that this demographic is relatively small. Consequently, Apple opted to shift its focus towards the Pro models to meet the rising demand.

In addition to the iPhone 15 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro at the event. There are also reports suggesting that the company may introduce new cases for the iPhone 15 series while discontinuing its leather cases. Additionally, it's been revealed that Apple is considering discontinuing its entire lineup of silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories.

This decision aligns with Apple's broader initiative to transition towards more environmentally sustainable materials. According to a report from MacRumours, Apple may replace its current silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories with ones made from eco-friendly materials.

ALSO READ | What is UPI Lite X? How it works? EXPLAINED

This list of potential replacements includes accessories like the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The report also suggests that Apple may introduce a new premium material called FineWoven for these accessories.

In light of this, Apple is anticipated to unveil fresh accessory designs, including a "FineWoven" Apple Watch band equipped with a magnetic buckle, as replacements for their existing products.

Latest Technology News