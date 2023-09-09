Saturday, September 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. What is UPI Lite X? How it works? EXPLAINED

What is UPI Lite X? How it works? EXPLAINED

With its ability to facilitate offline transactions, UPI Lite X addresses a critical need for seamless payments in areas with limited connectivity. As the feature undergoes testing, users can anticipate a more inclusive and efficient payment experience soon.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2023 18:02 IST
upi lite x, upi lite, what is upi lite x, news, upi, upi lite, upi lite x, reserve bank of india
Image Source : FILE RBI launches UPI Lite X: Here's all you need to know

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has emerged as a leading method for transactions in India. In a bid to enhance convenience in payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Shaktikanta Das, recently introduced a a new feature known as UPI Lite X. This new addition enables users to send and receive money even in locations with no internet connectivity.

The UPI Lite X feature allows users to initiate and complete transactions while in areas lacking connectivity, such as underground stations and remote regions. This development addresses a crucial need for seamless transactions in regions with limited internet access.

Accessibility and Compatibility

Accessible to anyone with a compatible device supporting Near Field Communication (NFC), UPI Lite X ensures that users can conduct transactions efficiently. It builds on the success of UPI Lite, offering a solution that leverages the NPCI Common Library (CL) app for processing low-value transactions, currently set at below Rs 500.

ALSO READ | Gmail users soon to send emojis as email reactions

Similar to an 'On-Device Wallet'

Functioning like an 'on-device wallet,' UPI Lite allows users to conduct real-time small-value payments without the need for a UPI PIN. This approach streamlines low-value transactions, making them more efficient and user-friendly.

Difference between UPI and UPI Lite X

It's crucial to differentiate between UPI, UPI Lite, and the latest UPI Lite X. UPI facilitates real-time, 24x7 instant payments between two bank accounts. UPI Lite operates as an 'on-device wallet,' permitting real-time small-value transactions without a UPI PIN. UPI Lite X, on the other hand, uses NFC technology to facilitate offline transactions between on-device e-wallets.

ALSO READ | New leak points to lighter iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models

Transaction Limits

For UPI, the maximum daily transfer limit stands at Rs 2 Lakhs. In contrast, UPI Lite has a single transaction cap of Rs 500 and a daily limit of Rs 4,000. As for UPI Lite X, specific transaction limits are yet to be announced, providing potential for a wider range of transaction amounts.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News