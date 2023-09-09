What is UPI Lite X? How it works? EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RBI launches UPI Lite X: Here's all you need to know

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has emerged as a leading method for transactions in India. In a bid to enhance convenience in payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Shaktikanta Das, recently introduced a a new feature known as UPI Lite X. This new addition enables users to send and receive money even in locations with no internet connectivity.

The UPI Lite X feature allows users to initiate and complete transactions while in areas lacking connectivity, such as underground stations and remote regions. This development addresses a crucial need for seamless transactions in regions with limited internet access.

Accessibility and Compatibility

Accessible to anyone with a compatible device supporting Near Field Communication (NFC), UPI Lite X ensures that users can conduct transactions efficiently. It builds on the success of UPI Lite, offering a solution that leverages the NPCI Common Library (CL) app for processing low-value transactions, currently set at below Rs 500.

Similar to an 'On-Device Wallet'

Functioning like an 'on-device wallet,' UPI Lite allows users to conduct real-time small-value payments without the need for a UPI PIN. This approach streamlines low-value transactions, making them more efficient and user-friendly.

Difference between UPI and UPI Lite X

It's crucial to differentiate between UPI, UPI Lite, and the latest UPI Lite X. UPI facilitates real-time, 24x7 instant payments between two bank accounts. UPI Lite operates as an 'on-device wallet,' permitting real-time small-value transactions without a UPI PIN. UPI Lite X, on the other hand, uses NFC technology to facilitate offline transactions between on-device e-wallets.

Transaction Limits

For UPI, the maximum daily transfer limit stands at Rs 2 Lakhs. In contrast, UPI Lite has a single transaction cap of Rs 500 and a daily limit of Rs 4,000. As for UPI Lite X, specific transaction limits are yet to be announced, providing potential for a wider range of transaction amounts.

