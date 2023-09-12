Meta's latest update: Avatar customisation and message unsend on Quest

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta introduces avatar customisation to Quest devices

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has introduced a new software update labeled 'v57' (version 57) for its Quest headsets. This update brings a range of new features to enhance user experience. One notable addition is the expanded avatar customisation options. Users can now personalise their avatar's appearance, including features like hair color, eyebrows, and skin tone. This can be done in real-time using the avatar editor mirror available in select Home Environments.

Another significant feature is the ability to unsend image messages. This function allows users to retract sent images in both VR and the Meta Quest mobile app. By hovering over or tapping on a message and selecting 'Unsend', users can remove images from their chats.

ALSO READ | Google sets up $20 million fund for responsible AI support

The update also introduces group links that enable users to invite friends to their groups easily. This is achieved by generating a link in VR or pasting it into popular social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook.

In Horizon Home, a new free-form locomotion ability has been incorporated. This permits users to freely explore their virtual environment, giving them the freedom to move around more naturally. To activate this feature, users can press the joystick forward on either controller.

ALSO READ | Apple 2023 event tonight: When and where to watch? What's coming? Full details inside

Additional improvements include the option to use multiple apps simultaneously and switch between views. There's also a new default setting for users to disable microphone audio when recording video. It's worth noting that the company has removed a casting feature from its Quest mobile app on iPhones. This feature allowed users to simultaneously capture their VR experience and real-world surroundings using their phone camera.

Users in selected countries, including Australia, Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the US, will be able to enjoy these new features.

Latest Technology News