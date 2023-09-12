Spotify adds ‘daylist’- new Playlist as per the moods and feelings: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spotify adds a new 'daylist' playlist

Spotify, a music streaming giant has recently added a new playlist named 'daylist' which will enable the user to change as per the users' moods or feelings. The daylist will be updated, based on users' past listening habits throughout the day.

The daylist tool is now available to both- free and premium users across the nations like US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.

In a blog post, Spotify said, "This new, one-of-a-kind playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes, bringing together the niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week. It updates frequently between sunup and sundown with a series of highly specific playlists made for every version of you.”

Moreover, the music streaming giant said that the users will get a new set of tracks at every update, plus a new title which will set the mood of their daylist for the user.

Spotify stated, "With relatable titles including thrillwave, happy dance, pumpkin spice, and more, the playlist helps you understand more about your taste in music -- and express your unique audio identity," Spotify said.

Users will also be able to find daylist on their handset in the Made For You hub. On the web and desktop, simply search 'daylist' to bring up your playlist.

The company further stated that the daylist updates will take place multiple times a day, and users can view when their next update will be from the playlist page on the handset.

Meanwhile, in a bid to attract more users to sign up for its paid services, Spotify is reportedly testing to make in-app lyrics which is a premium-only feature.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea unveils 'Vi Priority' service, elevating postpaid customer experience

Several Spotify users have noticed that in-app lyrics, which will pop up under the playing song, which were locked away under a paywall.

Instead, they saw only a notification bubble saying, “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium,” with a link to sign up. Spotify told The Verge the feature is currently in a testing phase.

ALSO READ: Now create groups instantly with WhatsApp's latest update: Check details here

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News