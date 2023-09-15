Apple's response to iPhone 12 radiation concerns in France: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 12 update planned by Apple in France due to radiation worries

Tech giant Apple has announced its plans to issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France after the country's radiation watchdog, ANFR, reported that the device exceeds radiation exposure limits. Earlier this week, the ANFR released a public statement asserting that the iPhone 12 surpasses permissible radiation levels. As a result, they requested Apple to temporarily halt sales of the iPhone 12 in France until a solution was implemented.

Now, in response, Apple stated, "We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France."

Reports indicate that the company has clarified that the software patch pertains to a specific testing procedure mandated by French regulators and does not pose a safety concern.

The company had previously stated that the iPhone 12 had received certification from various international regulatory bodies, affirming its compliance with established standards.

The French government has welcomed this initiative, with ANFR preparing to promptly evaluate the effectiveness of the update. Despite this development, Apple underscored that independent third-party laboratory results confirm the iPhone 12's adherence to all globally recognised Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) standards.

According to TechCrunch, It's worth noting that the most common EU SAR limit of 2 W/kg is based on an average of over 10 grams of tissue absorbing the highest signal. This limit slightly surpasses the FCC limit in the U.S., which stands at 1.6 W/kg. Apple, however, complies with this SAR limit.

Meanwhile, The company has recently launched its latest iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) globally. The pre-order facility is now available in over 40 countries, including India, with availability beginning on September 22.

