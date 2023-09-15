iPhone 15 launch sparks 370% surge in 'Sell iPhone' Google searches

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15 Pro

Online searches for 'Sell iPhone' on Google in the UK saw a massive 370% increase on September 12, following the highly anticipated Apple event and the launch of the new iPhone 15. According to IANS, Experts at NoDeposit.guide carefully examined Google search data from the past few days to arrive at this significant finding.

"If you’re looking to upgrade your current iPhone or jump up a new generation, Apple’s Trade-in scheme is a notable option, and we expect it to be a popular service over the next few months," mentioned Ian Harper, a representative from NoDeposit.guide.

He added, "In the case of the rise of Google searches, it will be interesting to see the use of the service compared with selling on somewhere like eBay, if consumers can get a better price for their old iPhone or a new one."

Apple's trade-in scheme covers all iPhone models down to the iPhone 7.

During the event, Apple introduced the new iPhone series, featuring four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. These models boast cutting-edge features.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, will be offered in colors like pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. They come with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will be available in finishes like black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

Notably, customers in India can now pre-order these newly launched products starting from 5:30 PM (IST) on Friday. This launch marks a significant milestone for Apple, following the inauguration of official stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

