Apple iPhone 15 series, Watch series 9 and more: Pre booking starts today | Here's when and how to pre book

Apple has recently launched its latest iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) in India. Pre-orders are set to begin today, September 15. Notably, customers in India can pre-order these newly launched products starting from 5:30 PM (IST) on Friday. This launch marks a significant milestone for Apple, following the inauguration of official stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

Pre-orders can be made through various channels for those eager to get their hands on the new iPhones. Consumers can visit Apple's official website or opt for popular retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital. On September 22, the first day of the sale, buyers going to stores to collect their devices should be prepared for long queues.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to pre-order:

Visit Apple India’s official website. Choose the desired iPhone variant. Select the preferred color and storage option. Decide whether to opt for Apple Trade-In for exchanging an old smartphone or choose No Trade-In. Optionally, select AppleCare+ coverage for protection against accidental damage. Click "Continue" to proceed to the payment page to complete the pre-order.

The iPhone 15 series is available in various storage capacities and colors, catering to diverse user preferences. Here's a breakdown of the pricing and color options:

iPhone 15:

128GB - Rs 79,900

256GB - Rs 89,900

512GB - Rs 1,09,900

Colors: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black

iPhone 15 Plus:

128GB - Rs 89,900

256GB - Rs 99,900

512GB - Rs 1,19,900

Colors: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black

iPhone 15 Pro:

128GB - Rs 1,34,900

256GB - Rs 1,44,900

512GB - Rs 1,64,900

1TB - Rs 1,84,900

Colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

256GB - Rs 1,59,900

512GB - Rs 1,79,900

1TB - Rs 1,99,900

Colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium

In addition to the iPhones, Apple has also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro 2 with competitive pricing:

Apple Watch Ultra 2 : Rs 89,900

: Rs 89,900 AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: Rs 24,900

Furthermore, the newly launched Apple Watch Series 9 is available in a variety of models to cater to different preferences, with prices ranging from Rs 41,900 to Rs 75,900. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in attractive colors like Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Red, Gold Silver, and Graphite.

