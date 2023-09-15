Friday, September 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple iPhone 15 series, Watch series 9 and more: Pre booking starts today | Here's when and how to pre book

Apple iPhone 15 series, Watch series 9 and more: Pre booking starts today | Here's when and how to pre book

Starting this Friday, September 15, at 5 PM IST, customers in over 40 countries and regions, such as Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the UK, and the US, can place pre-orders for the newly launched products.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2023 12:34 IST
iphone 15, iphone 15 pre booking, iphone 15 india booking, iphone 15 price in india, tech news
Image Source : APPLE Book your Apple iPhone 15 today: Here's easy steps to pre-order

Apple has recently launched its latest iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) in India. Pre-orders are set to begin today, September 15. Notably, customers in India can pre-order these newly launched products starting from 5:30 PM (IST) on Friday. This launch marks a significant milestone for Apple, following the inauguration of official stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

Pre-orders can be made through various channels for those eager to get their hands on the new iPhones. Consumers can visit Apple's official website or opt for popular retailers like Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital. On September 22, the first day of the sale, buyers going to stores to collect their devices should be prepared for long queues.

ALSO READ | How 'Double Tap' works on Apple Watch Series 9: Explained

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to pre-order:

  1. Visit Apple India’s official website.
  2. Choose the desired iPhone variant.
  3. Select the preferred color and storage option.
  4. Decide whether to opt for Apple Trade-In for exchanging an old smartphone or choose No Trade-In.
  5. Optionally, select AppleCare+ coverage for protection against accidental damage.
  6. Click "Continue" to proceed to the payment page to complete the pre-order.

The iPhone 15 series is available in various storage capacities and colors, catering to diverse user preferences. Here's a breakdown of the pricing and color options:

iPhone 15:

  • 128GB - Rs 79,900
  • 256GB - Rs 89,900
  • 512GB - Rs 1,09,900
  • Colors: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black

iPhone 15 Plus:

  • 128GB - Rs 89,900
  • 256GB - Rs 99,900
  • 512GB - Rs 1,19,900
  • Colors: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black

ALSO READ | What makes iPhone 15 stand out from iPhone 14? Here's all you need to know

iPhone 15 Pro:

  • 128GB - Rs 1,34,900
  • 256GB - Rs 1,44,900
  • 512GB - Rs 1,64,900
  • 1TB - Rs 1,84,900
  • Colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

  • 256GB - Rs 1,59,900
  • 512GB - Rs 1,79,900
  • 1TB - Rs 1,99,900
  • Colors: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium

In addition to the iPhones, Apple has also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro 2 with competitive pricing:

  • Apple Watch Ultra 2: Rs 89,900
  • AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: Rs 24,900

Furthermore, the newly launched Apple Watch Series 9 is available in a variety of models to cater to different preferences, with prices ranging from Rs 41,900 to Rs 75,900. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in attractive colors like Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Red, Gold Silver, and Graphite.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News