How 'Double Tap' works on Apple Watch Series 9: Explained

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Know how 'Double Tap' works on Apple Watch Series 9

At the recent Wonderlust event, Apple introduced the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9, showcasing an impressive new addition - the 'Double Tap' feature. This function enables users to effortlessly navigate their watch with just one hand, without the need to touch the screen.

The 'Double Tap' feature is a new gesture designed for seamless interaction with the watch, entirely without screen contact. By tapping their index finger and thumb together twice, users can perform various tasks like answering a call, all using their watch hand.

ALSO READ | India's UPI leads the way in global non-cash transaction boom

This advanced capability is enabled by the upgraded Neural Engine within the Apple Watch Series 9. The Neural Engine quickly processes data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor, employing a new machine learning algorithm. This algorithm discerns the unique patterns of minuscule wrist movements and alterations in blood flow when executing a double tap with the index finger and thumb.

The 'Double Tap' feature in Apple Watch Series 9 includes tasks such as answering or ending a phone call, pausing or playing music, stopping a timer, or snoozing an alarm. When the gesture is performed, users will experience haptic feedback and observe a small symbol at the top of the screen.

ALSO READ | Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: Prices and availability for Indian market

This feature uses the exceptional capabilities of the new S9 chip, the powerhouse behind the Apple Watch Series 9. The S9 chip boasts significant enhancements across the system and introduces new functions like 'Double Tap' and on-device Siri processing.

According to the tech giant, using data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor, the S9 chip accurately detects a double tap gesture. The accelerometer gauges the acceleration of wrist movements, the gyroscope monitors wrist rotation, and the optical heart sensor observes blood flow changes in the wrist. The S9 chip then applies a sophisticated machine learning algorithm to interpret this data and recognise the distinct signature of a double tap gesture.

Latest Technology News