Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: Prices and availability for Indian market

At Wonderlust event, Apple launched the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9, showcasing an array of impressive features. According to the company, the Series 9 boasts the new S9 chip, enabling smoother performance and responsiveness. A standout addition is the double tap gesture which allows users to effortlessly navigate the watch with just one hand, without touching the screen.

One of the key highlights of the Series 9 is its brighter display, ensuring clear visibility even in varying lighting conditions. Apple has also enhanced the on-device Siri, making it faster and enabling access to vital health data.

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900, offering a wealth of capabilities for users. For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, the Apple Watch SE is available, starting at Rs 29,900.

Indian customers and those in select countries can place their orders for the Apple Watch Series 9 and SE, with in-store availability set to commence on September 22. The Series 9 comes in two size options: 41mm and 45mm and offers a variety of finishes, including starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a striking new pink aluminum case. Additionally, stainless steel options are available in gold, silver, and graphite cases.

Apple's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams, mentioned the watch's importance as an invaluable companion for millions, aiding in health, fitness, communication, and safety. The Series 9 is powered by custom Apple silicon in the innovative S9 SiP, ensuring an impressive all-day battery life of 18 hours.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, highlighted the company's commitment to both customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability. She revealed progress towards Apple's ambitious 2030 goal.

Alongside the Series 9, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2. A super company, with a host of new features, the Ultra 2 maintains a commendable 36-hour battery life with regular use, extending to an impressive 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Priced at Rs 89,900, the Ultra 2 will also be available starting September 22.

