How to join Indian Cricket Team's WhatsApp Channel: A step-by-step guide

How to follow Indian Cricket Team on WhatsApp: A quick guide

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has launched its Channels feature in India, offering users a private avenue to receive important updates. The aim is to establish a confidential broadcast service through this new tool. WhatsApp Channels function as a one-way broadcast tool, allowing administrators to send various forms of content like text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

They are accessible in a dedicated tab named "Updates," separate from regular chats with family, friends, and communities.

After the announcement of its launch in India, it was revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also joined WhatsApp Channels. They've set up a channel called 'Indian Cricket Team' where followers can get updates regarding the CC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, set to kick off in October.

A warm welcome message from the Indian Cricket Team Channel reads, “Welcome to the exclusive official WhatsApp Channel of the Indian Cricket Team. Get ready for an exciting journey as we bring you the latest updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and more! Stay tuned and cheer for Team India.”

For those interested in following the Indian Cricket Team on WhatsApp, here are the steps to do so:

Steps to follow

Update WhatsApp to the latest version.

Open the app on your smartphone.

Tap on the 'Updates' tab, alongside the 'Calls' tab.

Below the Status updates from your friends, you'll find the 'Channels' option.

Select the 'Find Channel' option and search for 'Indian Cricket Team'.

The WhatsApp Channel for the Indian Cricket Team will appear. Tap the follow button to start receiving the latest updates about the Indian team.

