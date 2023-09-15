X introduces new feature: Premium users can now hide 'Likes' tab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X offers premium users the option to keep 'Likes' private

Elon Musk's company, formerly known as Twitter and now called X, has introduced a new feature for its Premium subscribers. This feature allows users to hide their 'likes' tab from public view. When this option is turned on, the likes tab will completely vanish from a Premium user's profile. X announced this update on Thursday, saying, "Keep spicy likes private by hiding your likes tab. Available to Premium subscribers."

Musk himself also shared the news about this update. He recommended users to keep their likes tab open and instead use 'bookmarks' for posts they find interesting. Musk stated, "You can now hide your likes, but I recommend keeping them open and just using bookmarks for interesting posts."

According to IANS, users had various reactions to this development. One user expressed gratitude, saying, "Thanks, Elon! Now I can like whatever and not worry about everyone checking." Another user praised Musk's influence, noting, "What were people even doing at the company before you arrived? X has launched more features in a few months than Twitter did for years."

However, some users had different opinions. One user suggested the opposite approach, saying, "Perhaps people will start liking posts more often when they know their likes, and in a way, their interests, can't be used against them."

Furthermore, the word “Twitter” has been completely replaced by X. The new terms of service also state that by using X, users agree to waive the right to participate in certain legal proceedings.

Additionally, the company has also taken strict measures to ensure safety on its platform in India. It reported banning a significant number of accounts, a total of 1,282,414, between July 26 and August 25. These actions were primarily taken against accounts promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

