Did you receive any emergency alert on your phone today? Here's what it means

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Emergency alert testing by the Government

Last month, many people in India got a loud message on their phones with a beeping sound. It was just a test to check if the emergency alert system works. Today, users got another test message titled “Emergency alert: Severe”. The alert message pops up on your phone screen, no matter what app you're using. It comes with a loud beeping sound that doesn't stop until you press the OK button.

The message said, “This is a test message, please ignore it”. If you got this message and wondered what it was, it's the government testing the emergency alert system with phone companies.

Story is updating...

Latest Technology News