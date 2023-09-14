How to use Google search's newly launched 'Emoji Kitchen' feature

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Create customised emojis with Google's latest feature 'Emoji Kitchen'

Google has introduced an exciting new feature, Emoji Kitchen, which enables users to craft custom emojis directly in Google Search. Initially launched on Android's Gboard, Emoji Kitchen allows users to combine two emojis into a completely unique sticker. This innovative feature is now available on the web, making it accessible through various devices, including iPhones and desktop computers.

Here's how to use the 'Emoji Kitchen' feature:

: Start by searching for 'Emoji Kitchen' on Google.: Tap on the "Get cooking" box.

Step 3: Select from a diverse array of emojis to create delightful mashups.

Step 4: For example, merge the watermelon emoji with the panda emoji to craft an image of a panda enjoying a watermelon snack.

Step 5: Now you can copy the emoji you made from the emoji kitchen

Note: You can even randomise emoji creation as well.

After crafting your personalised emoji, it's easy to share it across your favorite messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage. You can either copy the emoji or download it as a PNG file for convenient sharing.

While the selection of available emojis is currently more limited compared to Gboard, Emoji Kitchen offers an enjoyable and creative way to generate custom emoji combinations directly on the web. This feature is compatible with mobile browsers, ensuring it can be used on Apple devices as well.

With Emoji Kitchen now accessible on the web, users can infuse their messages with a personal touch, adding a unique flair to their conversations. Whether you're a seasoned emoji enthusiast or new to Emoji Kitchen, this feature promises an enjoyable experience for users of all levels.

