OnePlus teases launch of new tablet in India: Here's what we know so far

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, has hinted at the release of a new budget-friendly Android tablet in India. The company posted a teaser on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "What's work without a little play! Take a guess. #AllPlayAllDay".

The upcoming tablet, expected to be named OnePlus Pad Go, is believed to be a more affordable version of the previously launched OnePlus Pad. While details are limited, the OnePlus Pad Go is anticipated to offer a slightly scaled-down experience compared to its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad which was unveiled earlier this year, boasts an 11.6-inch display with a high resolution of 2800x2000 pixels. This display is capable of a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and supports Dolby Vision for stunning visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by a robust octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with a generous 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Pad is available in two storage options: 128GB and 256 GB. It runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, customized with OnePlus' user-friendly OxygenOS 13.1 overlay for a personalized experience.

In the camera department, the Android tablet features a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash for capturing moments. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad promises an immersive audio experience with quad-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.

Furthermore, the company is reportedly working on its next smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, as a possible successor to the OnePlus 11R 5G. Although the official launch date has not been confirmed by the company, leaks regarding its specifications have already surfaced.

