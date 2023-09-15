Friday, September 15, 2023
     
OnePlus teases launch of new tablet in India: Here's what we know so far

Details about the OnePlus Pad Go, including its specifications and pricing, are yet to be disclosed. OnePlus enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting more information about this anticipated addition to the OnePlus tablet lineup.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2023 15:15 IST
Image Source : ONEPLUS Representational Image

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, has hinted at the release of a new budget-friendly Android tablet in India. The company posted a teaser on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "What's work without a little play! Take a guess. #AllPlayAllDay".

The upcoming tablet, expected to be named OnePlus Pad Go, is believed to be a more affordable version of the previously launched OnePlus Pad. While details are limited, the OnePlus Pad Go is anticipated to offer a slightly scaled-down experience compared to its predecessor.

ALSO READ | Did you receive any emergency alert on your phone today? Here's what it means

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad which was unveiled earlier this year, boasts an 11.6-inch display with a high resolution of 2800x2000 pixels. This display is capable of a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and supports Dolby Vision for stunning visuals. Under the hood, it is powered by a robust octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with a generous 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Pad is available in two storage options: 128GB and 256 GB. It runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, customized with OnePlus' user-friendly OxygenOS 13.1 overlay for a personalized experience.

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone 15 series, Watch series 9 and more: Pre booking starts today | Here's when and how to pre book

In the camera department, the Android tablet features a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash for capturing moments. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad promises an immersive audio experience with quad-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.

Furthermore, the company is reportedly working on its next smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, as a possible successor to the OnePlus 11R 5G. Although the official launch date has not been confirmed by the company, leaks regarding its specifications have already surfaced.

