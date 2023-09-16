Apple's iOS 17 update arriving September 18: Check your iPhone's eligibility and learn how to install

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iOS 17 update drops on September 18

During Apple's recent Wonderlust event, it was announced that iOS 17, the latest operating system, will be available for free download starting September 18. However, for those still using the iPhone X from 2017, it's important to note that Apple will not be providing the iOS 17 update for this model, as it has been six years since its release.

Apple has a commendable track record of supporting iPhones for up to five years, ensuring users receive five major iOS updates. Here's a list of iPhones that will be receiving the iOS 17 update this year:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

It's worth mentioning that the new iPhone 15 series will also receive the iOS 17 update, which is why they are not listed here. Additionally, there are four iPhone models that have been officially discontinued and removed from the Apple Store, but they will still continue to receive updates for a few more years. This means iPhone 13 mini owners, as well as those using the iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2022, will receive the new iOS update next week.

For those eager to install the iOS 17 update on their iPhone, here's a simple guide:

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Tap on General, then select Software Update. An update alert will appear; proceed to download it. Your iPhone will prompt you for a 6-digit passcode to initiate the download. Once downloaded, install the iOS 17 version and restart your phone. Congratulations, your iPhone is now running on the new iOS 17 public version.

