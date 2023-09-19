Microsoft Paint now supports layers and transparency: Know what it is

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft revamps Paint app with layers and transparency after 38 years

After a remarkable 38 years, Microsoft has taken a big step by updating its Paint app. This new update brings in two powerful features: 'transparency' and 'layers'. The company is currently testing this update with Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

Dave Grochocki, the Principal Product Manager for Windows Inbox Apps, shared the news in a blog post. He mentioned that the update, labeled as version 11.2308.18.0 or higher, introduces the much-awaited support for layers and transparency.

This update opens up a world of possibilities for users. They can now add, remove, and manage layers on the canvas, allowing them to create more intricate and detailed digital art. With layers, they can place shapes, text, and other image elements on top of one another.

To access this feature, users simply need to click on the new Layers button in the toolbar. This action opens a panel on the side of the canvas where they can add new layers. Additionally, users can toggle the visibility of layers, make duplicates, or even merge layers together.

Dave Grochocki shared an insight, stating, "When you combine layers, transparency, and other tools in Paint, you can create exciting new images and artwork! For example, when combined with the new background removal feature, you can quickly create interesting layered compositions."

This update marks a significant step forward for the Paint app, unlocking new creative potential for users after almost four decades. With the ability to work with layers and transparency, artists and creators now have a more versatile tool at their fingertips.

The company has recently also introduced a new background removal tool in the Paint app for Windows 11, similar to the functionality found in Photoshop. This tool allows users to easily remove the background from any image with just one click.

