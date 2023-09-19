Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft Paint now supports layers and transparency: Know what it is

Microsoft Paint now supports layers and transparency: Know what it is

It's worth noting that these features are currently only available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. However, it's anticipated that they will soon be rolled out to all Windows users.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2023 14:32 IST
microsoft paint app, ms paint new features, paint new features layers and transparency, tech news
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft revamps Paint app with layers and transparency after 38 years

After a remarkable 38 years, Microsoft has taken a big step by updating its Paint app. This new update brings in two powerful features: 'transparency' and 'layers'. The company is currently testing this update with Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

Dave Grochocki, the Principal Product Manager for Windows Inbox Apps, shared the news in a blog post. He mentioned that the update, labeled as version 11.2308.18.0 or higher, introduces the much-awaited support for layers and transparency.

ALSO READ | From Amazon to Samsung: 5 big tech events coming your way

This update opens up a world of possibilities for users. They can now add, remove, and manage layers on the canvas, allowing them to create more intricate and detailed digital art. With layers, they can place shapes, text, and other image elements on top of one another.

To access this feature, users simply need to click on the new Layers button in the toolbar. This action opens a panel on the side of the canvas where they can add new layers. Additionally, users can toggle the visibility of layers, make duplicates, or even merge layers together.

Dave Grochocki shared an insight, stating, "When you combine layers, transparency, and other tools in Paint, you can create exciting new images and artwork! For example, when combined with the new background removal feature, you can quickly create interesting layered compositions."

Related Stories
Microsoft changes course: Edge no longer mandatory for Windows 11 users in EU

Microsoft changes course: Edge no longer mandatory for Windows 11 users in EU

Know how China-backed hackers obtained Microsoft's email key

Know how China-backed hackers obtained Microsoft's email key

Windows 11 Paint app adds Photoshop-Like Background Removal feature

Windows 11 Paint app adds Photoshop-Like Background Removal feature

Apple's iPhone 15 debut may bid adieu to iPhone Mini and accessories: Know more

Apple's iPhone 15 debut may bid adieu to iPhone Mini and accessories: Know more

Here are 5 upcoming tech events you should not miss

Here are 5 upcoming tech events you should not miss

ALSO READ | Meta shuts down three VR games without explanation

This update marks a significant step forward for the Paint app, unlocking new creative potential for users after almost four decades. With the ability to work with layers and transparency, artists and creators now have a more versatile tool at their fingertips.

The company has recently also introduced a new background removal tool in the Paint app for Windows 11, similar to the functionality found in Photoshop. This tool allows users to easily remove the background from any image with just one click.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News