From Amazon to Samsung: 5 big tech events coming your way

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2023 is to take place on October 5

The tech world is abuzz with a series of highly anticipated events set to unveil cutting-edge innovations in the coming months. Traditionally, August, September, and October have been packed with flagship announcements, and this year is no exception. Here's a rundown of the top five upcoming tech events to watch out for:

Amazon Devices and Service Event (September 20):

Amazon is gearing up for a major device event scheduled for September 20 at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) at their HQ2 Campus in Arlington, Virginia. While details remain tightly under wraps, last year's event saw the launch of the Kindle Scribe and the fifth-generation Echo Dot. This invite-only gathering promises exciting reveals.

Meta Connect 2023 (September 27-28):

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has announced its annual event, Meta Connect 2023, scheduled for September 27 and 28 at their headquarters in Menlo Park, California. This event historically reveals advancements in VR headsets and metaverse developments. The highly anticipated Meta Quest 3 VR headset might also take the spotlight.

ALSO READ | Apple launches iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and additional iCloud plans for users

Microsoft Special Event (TBA):

Microsoft has already hinted at a "special" event where they are likely to introduce new Surface devices. The Surface Studio 2 could take center stage at this event, set to unfold in New York City. Additionally, Microsoft has a separate OneDrive event planned for October 3, showcasing the future of file management.

Made by Google Event (October 4):

The tech community is eagerly awaiting Google's 'Made by Google' event on October 4. This grand affair, set to unfold in New York City, is where Google will unveil its next generation of Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2.

ALSO READ | Jio AirFiber to debut on September 19: Pricing, plans, speed, and more

Samsung Developer Conference (October 5):

Samsung is preparing for its ninth annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) on October 5 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Following the release of the Galaxy S23 series in February and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in August, the conference is set to showcase exciting updates across the Galaxy ecosystem, spanning One UI 6, SmartThings, Bixby, and Tizen, among others.

Latest Technology News