Apple launches iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and additional iCloud plans for users

Apple has now officially rolled out its latest suite of free software updates, extending across iPhones, iPads, Watches, and Apple TV, along with introducing new iCloud+ subscription options. For iPad users, the release of iPadOS 17 introduces a range of personalisation features. This includes the ability to customise the Lock Screen with striking wallpapers and expressive fonts, adding a unique touch to the date and time display. Interactive widgets have been enhanced to enable users to complete tasks with just a tap, directly from the Lock Screen or Home Screen.

The AutoFill feature will simplify form filling by identifying and adding details from Contacts, such as names, addresses, and emails. Notes also receive upgrades, offering improved organisation, annotation, and collaboration tools for PDFs, as well as quicker note linking.

iPadOS 17 is compatible with various iPad models including the 6th generation and later, iPad mini from the 5th generation onward, iPad Air from the 3rd generation onward, and several iPad Pro models.

Meanwhile, the new watchOS 10 update introduces a Smart Stack for relevant widgets and fresh watch faces. Cyclists will benefit from Bluetooth connectivity for power, speed, and cadence sensors, enabling the display of new metrics and Workout Views. Additionally, cycling workouts will seamlessly integrate as Live Activities on iPhones.

Enhancements to Compass Waypoints and Maps provide added support for outdoor adventures. The Mindfulness app now includes state-of-mind logging, contributing to mental health support. Apple Watch users can also monitor time spent in daylight thanks to the ambient light sensor.

watchOS 10 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later models, requiring iPhone XS or newer devices running iOS 17.

Apple TV 4K users can anticipate FaceTime integration with tvOS 17, facilitating novel ways to connect with loved ones. This feature allows users to initiate calls directly from Apple TV 4K or transition ongoing calls from iPhone or iPad to the TV.

Later in the year, Apple TV 4K will see the addition of new apps from Webex by Cisco and Zoom, using Continuity Camera to extend communication capabilities.

Apple users now have the choice of two expanded iCloud+ plans, offering 6TB for Rs 2,999 per month and 12TB for Rs 5,900 per month. With iCloud+, users can securely store large libraries of high-resolution photos and videos in iCloud, easily accessible across all devices and on the web.

