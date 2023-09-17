Jio AirFiber to debut on September 19: Pricing, plans, speed, and more

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio AirFiber

Reliance Jio is gearing up to introduce its highly anticipated wireless internet service, Jio AirFiber, on September 19, 2023. This groundbreaking offering is tailored for use in both residential and office settings, and it pledges uninterrupted online gaming, high-definition video streaming, and smooth video conferencing experiences, all with blazing speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps.

During the 2023 AGM, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, announced that Jio AirFiber would make its official debut on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jio AirFiber Pricing:

As per the media reports, Jio AirFiber is expected to offer affordability, with an estimated price of Rs 6,000. This pricing may include a portable device unit, potentially making it slightly more expensive than traditional broadband connections.

Jio AirFiber Features:

In addition to its high speeds, Jio AirFiber boasts a range of features, including parental controls, support for Wi-Fi 6, and an integrated security firewall. It's worth noting that the Jio AirFiber service was initially introduced at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting last year.

Understanding Jio AirFiber:

Jio AirFiber represents a groundbreaking wireless broadband service from Jio, harnessing the power of 5G technology to deliver high-speed internet connectivity. Users can enjoy speeds of up to 1 Gbps, rivaling traditional fibre-optic connections.

Beyond fast internet, Jio AirFiber offers a suite of features, including parental control tools, Wi-Fi 6 support, integration with Jio set-top boxes, and enhanced network control.

With Jio AirFiber, Reliance Jio aims to redefine the broadband landscape, offering an advanced wireless solution to meet the needs of Indian consumers and businesses.

ALSO READ: OnePlus teases launch of new tablet in India: Here's what we know so far

As the launch date approaches, anticipation is growing for Jio AirFiber's arrival, promising an era of high-speed, feature-rich wireless connectivity.

ALSO READ: How to join Indian Cricket Team's WhatsApp Channel: A step-by-step guide

Latest Technology News