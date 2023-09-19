Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
Meta shuts down three VR games without explanation

Meta
Meta, previously known as Facebook, has surprised users by announcing the discontinuation of three virtual reality (VR) games—Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II, and Bogo—without providing any explanation. The tech giant notified existing game owners via email that support for these three games will be terminated on March 15, 2024.

The message sent to game owners stated, “We are reaching out to let you know that Dead and Buried will no longer be supported as of Friday, March 15, 2024. You can continue to hunt ghosts and other creatures in Dead and Buried on your Rift, Rift S, or Quest (via link) devices until 11:59 p.m. PT on that date.”

Dead and Buried, initially released in 2016, was among the pioneers of multiplayer VR shooters, introducing room-scale gameplay with co-op, PvP, and single-player modes.

Dead and Buried II, launched in May 2019, was a release title for the original Oculus Quest by Meta's in-house game development studio, Oculus Studios.

Bogo, a free Oculus Quest title released in 2019, allowed users to raise and care for a virtual pet.

Meanwhile, Meta has revealed plans to introduce its social VR app, Horizon Worlds, to the web and mobile in early access for select users. The company has begun rolling out its first Meta Horizon world to mobile and web platforms in early access. Initially, a limited number of users can access Super Rumble through the Meta Quest app on Android, with iOS support expected to follow in the coming weeks. Early access is also available via any web browser at horizon.meta.com.

The abrupt discontinuation of these VR games raises questions among users about the future of VR content on the Meta platform, as the company appears to be shifting its focus to other VR experiences and platforms.

Inputs from IANS

Latest News