YouTube's 'Dream Screen' feature: Let AI create videos for Shorts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube has introduced a new mobile app named YouTube Create.

YouTube, owned by Google, has unveiled a new feature for its short-video platform Shorts. This new tool, called 'Dream Screen', will use artificial intelligence (AI) to let users create videos with custom AI-generated backgrounds. Users can simply type in what they want to see, and the AI will bring it to life. This feature is set to launch early next year.

During the "Made on YouTube" event, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan showcased Dream Screen, mentioning how it will make it easier for more people to join Shorts. Currently, YouTube Shorts garners over 70 billion daily views, highlighting its popularity.

ALSO READ | GenAI's potential to reshape industries, unlocking in economic value, revealed in new study

To further streamline content creation, the platform has introduced a new mobile app named YouTube Create. Currently in beta testing for Android in specific markets, this app allows creators to produce both Shorts and longer videos. They can edit, add soundtracks, captions, and more right from their mobile devices.

In addition to Dream Screen and YouTube Create, YouTube has introduced 'AI Insights', a tool aimed at providing creators with suggestions based on what their audience is already enjoying on the platform. In initial tests, over 70% of surveyed users found it helpful in developing and testing video ideas.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp's new upgrades: in-app shopping, ordering a meal, and more

Furthermore, YouTube is rolling out an AI-powered dubbing tool. This tool will enable creators to make their content accessible to viewers worldwide by providing dubbing options.

The platform is also upgrading its Music app with a new feature aimed at enhancing users' emotional experiences. The forthcoming mood filter feature will allow users to discover and stream music tailored to their current mood. One of the notable additions is the "Cry" filter, which will curate a playlist called the "Sad Songs Supermix." This playlist is designed to provide solace and an emotional connection with music for users who might be feeling down.

Latest Technology News