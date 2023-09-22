Zomato-owned Blinkit now offers home delivery of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Blinkit now offers home delivery of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Blinkit, the quick grocery delivery platform owned by Zomato, has announced a partnership with Unicorn, an Apple premium reseller, to offer home delivery of the latest 'Make-in-India' iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in select cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. This follows the success of their collaboration last year when they offered the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro on the platform.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are officially launching in India, and Blinkit customers in the mentioned cities will have the convenience of having these new devices delivered to their doorsteps. In addition to the quick delivery service, Blinkit is offering attractive deals for eligible HDFC cardholders, including no-cost EMI options, low-cost EMI plans, and cashback of up to Rs 5,000.

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit expressed his enthusiasm for this unique partnership, calling it a "global first." He believes that this collaboration will bring pure joy to customers who value the convenience of getting highly anticipated products like the new iPhones delivered almost instantly to their homes.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in two display sizes, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, and are available in various vibrant finishes, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Customers can choose from storage capacities of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. The pricing starts at Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 15 and Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 15 Plus.

Dhindsa also shared his pride in the platform's capability to put the new iPhones in customers' hands on the launch day within just 10 minutes, emphasizing the platform's commitment to offering a seamless and rapid experience for its users.

This partnership between Blinkit and Unicorn adds a unique dimension to the availability of Apple's latest smartphones in India, making it even more convenient for consumers to access these flagship devices.

