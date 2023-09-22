Dyson Trade-In Program: Upgrade older machines to their premium range

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson Trade-In Program

Dyson, a leading player in cutting-edge home appliances, is offering a trade-in program to upgrade older machines to their premium range of products. Dyson has a strong reputation for innovation, and this trade-in offer allows consumers to step up their home appliance game.

Only a Dyson Works Like a Dyson

Dyson is known for creating and rigorously testing new technology to ensure it functions seamlessly in real homes and stands the test of time. Their engineers work diligently to address problems that others might overlook, prioritizing innovative solutions. To take advantage of this limited-time offer, you can visit a Dyson demo store, third-party stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance, or choose the hassle-free online trade-in option, which involves just three simple steps.

3 Simple Steps for the Trade-In Program

Choose your new Dyson product- Select eligible Dyson products for the trade-in program from Dyson's website or your nearest Dyson demo store. Enjoy exclusive trade-in rewards: Upgrade your old vacuum, air purifier, or hair styler and enjoy trade-in savings. Apply the exclusive trade-in voucher code online, or offset the trade-in value instantly at Dyson Demo Stores. Schedule pick-up: Opt to trade in your old machines online or in-store. Dyson will arrange a pick-up via a third-party agency or offset the trade-in value instantly at their Demo Stores.

Which appliances can be exchanged for a Dyson machine?

You can save up to Rs 4,000 by trading in any brand of your old vacuum, hair styler, or air purifier for select Dyson products. Here are some examples:

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: Now available for Rs 45,900, down from Rs 49,900.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Submarine vacuum cleaner: Priced at Rs 59,755, originally Rs 62,900.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower (White/Silver) - TP03: reduced to Rs 32,705 from Rs 43,900.

Offer Validity

This trade-in offer is valid until September 30, 2023, or while stocks last. Regardless of your old machine's condition, you can participate in the Trade-in program. If you return the purchased eligible product, it will follow Dyson's return policy, and you won't be entitled to claim the Exchange Bonus. Dyson will coordinate the collection of old machines through a collection agency for those opting for this service.

ALSO READ: Apple's iPhone 15 series now available for purchase in India | Sale is LIVE now

ALSO READ: Microsoft Surface Event: Windows 11 update, new Surface laptops, Binge-Edge upgrades, and more

Latest Technology News