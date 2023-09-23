Meta's Threads to introduce free post editing feature: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Upcoming Update: Edit posts on Meta's Threads at no cost

Social media platform Meta is reportedly exploring the option to allow users to edit their posts within a 5-minute window after publishing. This move would align Threads with its competitor, X (previously known as Twitter), which already offers a similar feature.

It's worth noting that X grants users a 1-hour window for post-editing, but this feature is part of their premium subscription package, which includes benefits like the coveted blue checkmark, extended reach, and eligibility for revenue sharing. In contrast, Meta's Threads is anticipated to provide this editing feature free of charge to all users.

While the feature is not currently available, screenshots shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi have sparked speculation about its potential introduction. Paluzzi stated that users might soon have the ability to edit their posts within the aforementioned 5-minute timeframe.

ALSO READ | Ad-free streaming: Amazon joins Netflix and Disney+ in offering ad-free experience

However, until an official announcement is made by Meta, this information should be approached with caution. Notably, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram (owned by Meta), has previously hinted at the company's efforts to introduce new features for Threads, including post-editing. The actual launch of this feature remains uncertain.

In a related development, Meta is also said to be working on a feature that would allow Threads users to delete their profile without affecting their Instagram account. According to Paluzzi, if users choose to delete their Threads profile, they would need to wait for a 120-day period before rejoining Threads with the same Instagram account.

ALSO READ | Surge in Bluesky use for Jack Dorsey; Musk announces intent to buy iPhone 15

If implemented, this change could address concerns raised by users who have criticised Meta for not offering the option to delete their Threads profile independently of their Instagram profile. Additionally, this move might encourage more individuals to create anonymous accounts on Threads, a practice that is popular on platforms like Twitter.

Latest Technology News