WhatsApp introduces Channels status alert for Creators

The upcoming feature will let WhatsApp send notifications to channel creators when their channel's visibility is limited in particular countries due to legal requirements.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2023
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new feature aimed at keeping channel creators well-informed about the status of their channels on Android, particularly when they face restrictions in specific countries. This move is in response to local laws that mandate content restrictions in certain regions, according to reports from WABetaInfo.

The upcoming feature will enable WhatsApp to send notifications to channel creators when their channel's visibility is limited in particular countries due to legal requirements. When a channel is closed in a specific country, users with phone numbers associated with that region will no longer have access to or be able to follow the channel.

This feature is currently being tested by a select group of beta testers, as reported.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an "automatic security code verification" feature for end-to-end encryption, albeit to a limited number of beta testers on Android. With this feature, the application will attempt to verify messages automatically for end-to-end encryption without requiring any user action.

This process will be referred to as "Key Transparency," bolstering the overall security and privacy of user conversations by verifying the use of a secure connection. However, WhatsApp will still provide users with the option for manual verification in case automatic verification encounters issues or is not available.

These new features demonstrate WhatsApp's commitment to maintaining a balance between user privacy, security, and compliance with local laws and regulations, especially in regions where content restrictions are mandated by legislation. The introduction of tools to notify channel creators and improve the security of end-to-end encrypted messages marks significant strides in ensuring a safer and more informative experience for WhatsApp users.

Inputs from IANS

