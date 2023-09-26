Nothing's CMF unveils Watch Pro and Buds Pro in India: Check all details here

Follow us on Image Source : CMF BY NOTHING CMF's Watch Pro and Buds Pro now available in India

CMF, a new sub-brand under the London-based consumer technology company 'Nothing', has introduced its Watch Pro and Buds Pro in India. These sleek products come in metallic grey and dark grey finishes, offering consumers a stylish yet affordable tech option.

The Watch Pro is available in two variants, priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, while the Buds Pro is priced at Rs 3,499. The Buds Pro comes in a choice of dark grey, light grey, and orange color options. Starting from September 30, customers can purchase these products from both online and offline stores.

Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing, stated, "Through our inaugural products, including Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN, we’re combining elevated design with advanced technology to deliver an uncompromised user experience at a relatively accessible price point."

According to the company, The CMF Watch Pro boasts a sizable 1.96-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals, smooth navigation, and an impressive 58 frames per second (fps) refresh rate. It excels in health tracking, supporting a whopping 110 sport modes and featuring built-in GPS for precise location data.

With a remarkable battery life of up to 13 days, it ensures lasting performance. Furthermore, its AI-powered call capability ensures clear communication on the move. Rated IP68 for water resistance, it can withstand rainy conditions, the company claimed.

Moving on to the CMF Buds Pro, they deliver an exceptional sound experience with 45 dB hybrid active noise cancellation and advanced clear voice technology for crystal-clear calls.

The company mentioned that these buds also feature a robust dynamic bass boost driver. Each earbud contains a substantial 55 mAh battery, offering up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge (with ANC off), or extending to an impressive 39 hours with the charging case.

