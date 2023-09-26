Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Exclusive deals and everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale page is Live

The highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has officially kicked off, following in the footsteps of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023. While Amazon has yet to announce the exact dates for the sale, the dedicated sale page offers a sneak peek at the exciting deals across various categories like mobiles, electronics, home essentials, fashion, Smart TVs, and more.

One of the standout offers is a whopping 40 percent discount on mobiles and accessories. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be a highlight of the sale, with the possibility of a significant price drop.

Additionally, SBI Bank customers can enjoy an extra perk - a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit Cards during the Great Indian Festival.

Mobile enthusiasts will be delighted to find discounts on a range of popular models including the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, and the recently unveiled Honor 90 5G.

For those seeking mid-range options, Amazon teases deals on phones like the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7s, Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, and Oppo A78 5G. Bargain hunters will find enticing offers on phones like Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 12C, itel A60s, and Lava Blaze 5G.

Furthermore, the sale extends its reach to laptops, smartwatches, and headphones, with discounts of up to 75 percent. Smart TVs and appliances are also expected to feature remarkable discounts in the same range. Amazon enthusiasts can anticipate impressive markdowns of up to 55 percent on Alexa-powered devices, Fire TV, and Kindle.

