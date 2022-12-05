Dibrugarh University ragging case: Prime accused surrenders before police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Registrar Paramananda Sonowal said that the varsity' Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) has applied for permission at the CJM court to record statements of the six arrested.

Dibrugarh University ragging case : The prime accused surrendered before the police on Monday. The police said that the accused surrendered at Tinsukia district's Lekhapani police station early morning.

"The accused will be brought to the Dibrugarh police station. We have already arrested six students in connection with the incident of ragging," he told PTI.

Anand Sharma, a postgraduate student, was allegedly tortured by his seniors on November 26, following which he had jumped from the second floor of the hostel to save himself from ragging, police said.

Till now, four students of Dibrugarh University have been rusticated for three years, while 18 others have been expelled for their alleged involvement in the case. Three wardens of the 'Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas' (PNGBCN hostel) were also suspended by the university authorities for alleged dereliction of duty.

Sarma, who was admitted to the ICU, had suffered a vertebral fracture leading to serious nerve injury, causing weakness in one leg. He also suffered a fracture in his hand. On December 1, he underwent a surgery and is now on the path of recovery, doctors said.

"Permission has been sought for Law Officer of Dibrugarh University Devraj Sharma and Inspector of Colleges and member of ARC Rupam Saikia to go to jail and record their statements," he added. A magisterial inquiry is being conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanghamitra Baruah.

