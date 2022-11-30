Dibrugarh University ragging case: One more arrested, one detained for interrogation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students of Dibrugarh University stage a protest outside the administrative building of the university after a student of the university got injured in an alleged case of ragging, in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh University ragging case: The Dibrugarh Police have arrested one more student allegedly involved in the ragging incident. Another student detained for interrogation. One postgraduate student was seriously injured after he was tortured brutally and then he jumped from the second floor of the hostel to save himself from ragging on November 27, following which 18 students were expelled and three were arrested.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said there has "definitely been neglect" on the part of Dibrugarh University in the alleged ragging of a first semester M.Com student, and police will investigate whether the varsity authorities had tried to cover up the incident.

"This is a serious offence. We will not tolerate any such incident. The cabinet has expressed dissatisfaction over the role played by the university. There has definitely been neglect on their part. Police will investigate whether attempts were made by the varsity authorities to cover up the incident," he said.

"Action will be taken against the varsity authorities if it is found that they were complicit. It should be clear that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging," Sarma said.

The student, a hosteller of the university's Padma Nath Gohain Boruah Chatra Niwas, is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

Latest India News