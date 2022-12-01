Dibrugarh University ragging case: Police arrest fifth accused; probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Dibrugarh University ragging case: Police arrest fifth accused.

Dibrugarh University ragging case : Assam Police today (December 1) arrested another accused, Dibyajyoti Gogoi, a student, for his alleged involvement in the unfortunate Dibrugarh University ragging incident. "Today, the accused came to surrender and police arrested him. So far we have arrested five accused," the Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh district told media.

Earlier, the authority of Dibrugarh University had suspended three wardens of the hostel of the varsity, days after a first-semester postgraduate student Anand Sharma jumped off his hostel building on November 27 after allegedly being fed up with the harassment. Sharma was immediately rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there has "definitely been neglect" on the part of Dibrugarh University in the ragging incident. "We have a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible help to the victim. If the parents of the victim want to shift him outside of the state for better treatment, I request Education Minister to facilitate everything."

"Police will arrest those who are still absconding. If there is any complicity with the authority, we will not spare them also," the chief minister told reporters. Separately, the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh has suspended two students for allegedly indulging in ragging, officials said on November 29. Dr Sayan Mukherjee and Dr Saket Saraf- both students of the 2021-22 batch, were found guilty of harassing junior PG students mentally as well as physically, according to an order of the Assam Medical College.The order of the Assam Medical College was issued by its Principal Dr Sanjib Kakati on the basis of the report of the Anti-Ragging Committee.

The Principal said the Post Graduate students of the Department of Orthopedics of the Assam Medical College were found guilty of harassing junior Post Graduate students both physically and mentally, which is gross misconduct.

"Hence, on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Committee, disciplinary actions are imposed upon the guilty PG students of the Department of Orthopaedics," Dr Kakati said. An order was issued on November 21 and the two students have been expelled from the hostel immediately and suspended from attending classes and academic privileges for six months, Dr Kakati said.

