'Health, happiness and prosperity', PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras 2023

PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras 2023

Dhanteras 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (November 10) extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

"To all my family members in the country, warm wishes on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras, a symbol of health and prosperity. I pray that with the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, you all remain healthy, prosperous, and happy always, so that the resolve of a developed India continues to gain new energy," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Know more about Dhanteras:

Dhanteras is one of the major Hindu festivals, which is celebrated across the country with immense happiness and enthusiasm. Dhanteras, dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh Ji, Goddess of Wealth Mahalakshmi Ji, and Kuber Ji, marks an auspicious day for new purchases.

Gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothing, electronics, and more witness substantial sales. Notably, the purchase of brooms is considered particularly auspicious.

Dhanteras is celebrated two days prior to the festival of lights, Diwali, across the country. In fact, Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali.

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals of the year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 (Sunday). Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik.

