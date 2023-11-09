Dhanteras 2023: Simple rituals to follow for enchanting prosperity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Simple rituals to follow on Dhanteras 2023 for gaining prosperity.

As Dhanteras approaches on November 10th, marked by the auspicious Hasta Nakshatra and falling on a Friday this year, the celebration takes on added significance. There's a special window of time from 5:40 PM to 6 PM for a meaningful ritual. During this period, lighting lamps facing south and worshipping five deities can bring miraculous benefits to your life.

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri advises a simple yet powerful ritual: after the evening puja on Dhanteras, light a mustard oil lamp in the south direction at your main entrance between 5:40 PM and 6 PM. This practice is believed to usher in prosperity.

Dhanteras gained added significance this year due to the presence of Hasta Nakshatra and its occurrence on a Friday. Worshiping Lord Dhanvantari, Mother Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, Kubera, and Yama during Dhanteras is said to bring about extraordinary advantages.

The recommended time for the lamp lighting is between 5:40 PM and 6 PM, although the overall auspicious period for puja extends from 5:40 PM to 9:51 PM on Friday.

Significance of Dhanteras:

Dhanteras holds historical significance rooted in the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan). Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, was born on the thirteenth day of the waning moon in the Kartik month. This event marked the beginning of advancements in medical science. Two days later, Goddess Lakshmi manifested, leading to the Diwali celebration.

The Deities and Their Significance:

Lord Dhanvantari: Worshiping Lord Dhanvantari is an ancient tradition that promotes physical well-being, ensuring a disease-free life.

Goddess Lakshmi: Goddess Lakshmi, the bestower of wealth and prosperity, is sought after for financial abundance and success. Invoking her blessings on Dhanteras is believed to ensure prosperity and luck.

Lord Ganesha: Lord Ganesha is worshipped to remove obstacles in business or any auspicious work. Devotees pray for the removal of hindrances to progress.

Kubera: The deity of wealth, Kubera, is honoured on Dhanteras for the growth of wealth. Worshipping Kubera is believed to bring financial stability and success in business.

Yama: On Dhanteras, a lamp with four faces is lit at the entrance gate for Yamaraja, the god of death. This ritual is thought to protect family members from untimely death throughout the year.

Dhanteras Puja Procedure:

Place images of Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, and Goddess Lakshmi on a platform in the north direction during the evening of Dhanteras.

Light a lamp of desi ghee.

Offer incense, flowers, akshat, roli, sandalwood, and cloth.

Recite the Dhanvantari Stotra.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2023: 5 Things you should NOT buy to avoid financial troubles

Read More Lifestyle News