Dhanteras 2023: What is the auspicious time to buy gold? Know here

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the first day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. It is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in India and other parts of the world. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Kubera, the god of treasures and wealth. It is believed that buying gold on Dhanteras brings good luck and prosperity in the upcoming year. But what is the auspicious time to buy gold on Dhanteras? Let’s find out.

According to Hindu mythology, Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, it falls on November 10, 2023. On this auspicious day, people buy gold, silver, and other precious metals as they are considered symbols of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that buying these metals on Dhanteras brings good fortune and financial stability in one’s life.

What is the auspicious time to buy gold on Dhanteras?

The auspicious time or ‘Muhurat’ to buy gold on Dhanteras is an important aspect that people consider before making any purchases. Muhurat is a specific period that is considered favourable for certain activities, such as buying gold, starting a new venture, or performing any religious ceremonies. It is believed that any activity performed during the Muhurat brings positive results and success.

The Muhurat for buying gold on Dhanteras changes every year based on planetary positions and other astrological factors.

This year, if you intend to purchase gold on November 10th, the shubh muhurat is from 12:35 pm onwards, in honour of Dhanteras. Between November 10th and November 11th, in the afternoon, until 1:57 pm, you can purchase gold.

Apart from these timings, there are also certain planetary positions that are considered favourable for buying gold on Dhanteras. These include a strong position of the sun, moon, and Jupiter. It is believed that when these planets are in their favourable positions, buying gold brings auspicious results.

It is also important to note that the timings mentioned above are based on the Drik Panchang or calendar and may vary depending on one’s location. Therefore, it is advisable to consult a priest or check the Panchang before making any purchases.

